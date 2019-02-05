Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Bayern Munich will reignite their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer, the Mail says. After an unsuccessful bid in the January transfer window, the German club are set revisit another £35million offer for the England Under-19 international, the paper reports.

Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, The Sun reports. The Italian giants are reportedly hoping to bring the revived midfielder back to the Allianz Stadium to work alongside fellow Premier League target Aaron Ramsey. Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford before when Jose Mourinho was at the helm but has recently returned to form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba has thrived for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)

After being limited to loan signings in January, Arsenal boss Unai Emery is looking to secure three players, including a new left-back, at the end of the season, according to the Mail. The Gunners boss will be restricted to a transfer budget of £45million, the paper says, which could potentially see the departure of some highly-paid stars to free up funds.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez is believed to be a man in demand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal and Tottenham may have to be prepared to battle Juventus for the signature of Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez come the summer, the Mirror reports. Both Premier League outfits have been linked to a possible move for the 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly put out a rallying call for the attacker to join him in Italy.

Advertising

Social media round-up

Liverpool discover Lorenzo Insigne price tag as Adrien Rabiot race hots up https://t.co/egPMfBrV7G pic.twitter.com/18qDGRN5YJ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 5, 2019

Players to watch

Advertising

Marko Grujic: Liverpool’s on-loan midfielder has impressed his Hertha Berlin bosses so much they want to keep him in Germany beyond the end of the season, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Serbian, 22, has two goals in 10 appearances to his name.

Ibrahima Konate: Arsenal have tabs on the Red Bull Leipzig’s centre-back, German newspaper Bild reports. It says Gunners’ scouts have been seen to the country, but that the club could also face competition from Chelsea and West Ham.