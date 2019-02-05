FA Cup: West Brom to bag an upset against Brighton

The fifth and final FA Cup fourth round replay takes place on Wednesday with Brighton travelling to West Brom.

After a goalless first meeting at the AMEX Stadium, a home tie with Derby in the sixth round awaits the winner.

We take an in-depth look at both teams ahead of the replay.

Both teams are likely to score

West Brom, who knocked Liverpool out of last season’s competition at the fourth round stage, are currently fourth in the Championship and a cup run will help Baggies manager Darren Moore give his fringe players game time as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Baggies have entertained their supporters this season with an average of 3.34 goals scored in their 29 league games with a goal scored every 6.9 shots taken – which is the best conversion rate in the Championship.

Since their 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium, West Brom have been back among the goals but slipped to a 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Squad rotation will play a big part in who comes through this replay. Moore made nine changes for the first tie while Seagulls boss Chris Hughton made six changes.

Brighton’s focus may be on Premier League survival

⚡️ The ? talking points from the manager's with the media earlier today ahead of @WBA. #BHAFC ?⚪️https://t.co/Q6bQD6d8Un. — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2019

Brighton reached last season’s quarter-finals, where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United, but with five points between them and the Premier League’s relegation zone, Hughton may not need the distraction of an FA Cup run.

Brighton have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine away games in both the league and FA Cup, which includes their 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the previous round.

Recommended bets:

Both teams to score

West Brom to go through to the fifth round

Total goals of 2.5 or more