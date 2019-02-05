England international Daly to join Saracens

England international back Elliot Daly is set to join Saracens from Gallagher Premiership rivals Wasps in the summer.

Daly, who can play at full-back, wing or centre and also represented the British and Irish Lions, has signed a deal at Allianz Park until 2022.

“At 26, I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me,” Daly said on the Saracens website.

“It’s a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that’s something that I want to be a part of.

“I’ve played with a few of the lads for England and the Lions, as well as enjoyed battles against them in the Premiership, and I’m looking forward to calling them club team-mates from next season.”

Croydon-born Daly played junior rugby at Beckenham and Dorking before joining Wasps’ academy, making a first-team debut in 2010 and is a former Premiership Young Player of the Season.

It's been an unforgettable day ? THANK YOU for your support ?#IREvENG #CarryThemHome ? pic.twitter.com/PwFUjn1i0q — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 2, 2019

Daly, twice nominated for European Player of the Year, has gone on to become a regular in Eddie Jones’ England squad, scoring a try in the opening Guinness Six Nations win over Ireland in Dublin.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall feels Daly can make a major impact at Allianz Park.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Elliot to the club next season,” McCall said.

“He’s a talented player and at 26, his best years are ahead of him.

“Everyone at Saracens is excited to see him fulfil his potential with us.”