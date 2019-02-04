The sporting weekend in pictures

We take a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.
England stunned reigning champions Ireland 32-20 in Dublin on a dramatic opening weekend in the Six Nations which also saw Wales turn a 16-0 half-time deficit against France into a 24-19 win and a Blair Kinghorn hat-trick help Scotland see off Italy 33-20.
In the Caribbean the misery continued for England’s cricketers as they fell to a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the second Test against the West Indies, losing the series.
Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick helped Manchester City return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal, while Tottenham also won to ensure the Premier League title battle remained a three-horse race.
And Tom Brady helped secure a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl title for the New England Patriots who saw off the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.
