New England Patriots: The route to six NFL championships

The New England Patriots prevailed 13-3 against the Los Angeles Rams after a tight Super Bowl in Atlanta to secure a record-equalling sixth NFL championship.

Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick have led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances since 2000 – the side only having managed two in the three decades before that.

During the Patriot Dynasty, NFL records have tumbled: 10 consecutive divisional titles, a 21-game winning streak and six Super Bowl rings for the head-coach-quarterback pairing in their nine appearances.

Super Bowl XXXVI: W 20-17 v St Louis Rams

18 years ago today for the @SuperBowl WIN! ? The Tackle #SB34 pic.twitter.com/Ytny5rc2cf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 30, 2018

It started with a win against the Rams, then based in St Louis. The Rams, known as the Greatest Show on Turf, went into the game as favourites but were stunned by a New England side who were forced to bring in a young, untested Tom Brady part way through the season and won the game with an Adam Vinatieri field goal.

Super Bowl XXXVIII: W 32-29 v Carolina Panthers

Widely considered one of the most entertaining Super Bowls, the Patriots and Panthers put on a defensive masterclass in Houston. Neither side were able to score in the first 27 minutes, but then put on 24 before half time. After a scoreless third quarter, 37 points were chalked up in the fourth with Vinatieri getting the decisive field goal.

Super Bowl XXXIX: W 24-21 v Philadelphia Eagles

February 6, 2005: Eagles vs. Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIXFebruary 4, 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots in #SuperBowl LII Flashback: pic.twitter.com/7SEpNvg177 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2018

The two sides were evenly matched through three quarters in Jacksonville, with both sides mustering a pair of touchdowns a piece to make it a 14-14 game going into the final 15 minutes. Brady led the Pats to a nine-play 66-yard drive with Corey Dillon scoring the touchdown. Vinatieri scored a field goal to make it a two-score game. Greg Lewis pulled it back to 24-21 but the Eagles could not recover their onside kick.

Super Bowl XLII: L 17-14 v New York Giants

The Patriots were on the brink of a perfect season. Then… madness. (Super Bowl XLII: Feb. 3, 2008) @Giants pic.twitter.com/OI52AIzSTG — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) January 29, 2019

The Pats entered the game as strong favourites having completed a perfect 16-0 season, but a late drive led by Eli Manning helped New York to victory. The Giants started on their own 17-yard line with 2:39 left to play and down 14-10, but the Giants got the required 83 yards with the pick of the plays seeing David Tyree making a leaping one-handed catch and pinning the ball to his helmet.

Super Bowl XLVI: L 21-17 v New York Giants

Five years ago today the #Giants beat the Patriots 21-17 to win Super Bowl XLVI! ?: https://t.co/2BlI1LqVBT?: https://t.co/yFo2jyDFlD pic.twitter.com/UaB8HbhyMd — New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2017

It was Manning v Brady again in Indianapolis and a late drive securing the Giants’ fourth Super Bowl title. An Aaron Hernandez touchdown put the Pats up 17-9 early in the third, but two field goals from Lawrence Tynes chipped way at the New England lead. In one of the strangest plays in Super Bowl history, the Patriots defence tried to allow the Giants to score so they could get the ball back, and Giant Ahmad Bradshaw attempted to stop short of the end zone but crossed the plain. Brady’s Hail Mary failed and the Giants took the trophy.

Super Bowl XLIX: W 28-24 v Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were looking to win their second Super Bowl in two seasons, but the Pats had other ideas. Seattle were up 24-14 with eight minutes left to play, but Brady led a 68-yard drive with Danny Amendola getting the touchdown reception and Julian Edelman punched the ball in to put New England in front with two minutes left. Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to the NE one-yard line but opted to run a pass play rather than hand it to Marshawn Lynch. Malcolm Butler picked off the pass and the Pats won their first Super Bowl for a decade.

Super Bowl LI: W 34-28 v Atlanta Falcons

Brady led the Patriots to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history as New England rallied from 28-3 down to take the game to overtime, and then James white sealed the win with a two-yard run. Atlanta went into the half 21-3 up with scores including a Robert Alford returning an interception for 82 yards. But the Pats scored 25 unanswered points with White levelling the game with less than a minute to play. In the first overtime at a Super Bowl, Brady drove the Patriots 75 yards for the win.

Super Bowl LII: L 41-33 v Philadelphia Eagles

The third Super Bowl appearance in four years was to end in disappointment for the Patriots in a game remembered for the gutsy Philly Special call. Towards the end of the second quarter and with fourth-and-goal, the Eagles opted to call a trick play with Trey Burton passing the ball to quarterback Nick Foles who scored for a 22-12 lead. The Pats brought the game back to 29-26 with one quarter remaining, but a Zach Ertz TD with two minutes left to play and a Jake Elliott field goal a minute later sealed the deal.