Kyrie Irving stars as Boston Celtics end Oklahama City Thunder’s winning streak

The Boston Celtics ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s seven-game winning run with a gruelling 134-129 win at TD Garden.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was in fine form with 30 points, 11 assists and four rebounds, while Marcus Morris provided the back-up with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Daniel Theis also reached double figures with 18, 17 and 14 points respectively.

Oklahoma’s Russell Westbrook made his 19th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds but his efforts proved in vain as Boston improved to four wins in a row and nine in 10 games.

The Toronto Raptors continued their home winning streak, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 121-103 for their 10th victory in 11 games at Scotiabank Arena.

Serge Ibaka finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, extending his double-double streak to six games.

In the night’s other game, the Memphis Grizzlies broke a nine-game road losing streak, beating the New York Knicks 96-84.