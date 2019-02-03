Karaoke song concerned Sam Johnson more than making Scotland Test debut

Sam Johnson says trying to hit the right note with his Scotland initiation was more daunting than making his Test debut against Italy.

The Glasgow centre was on song for Gregor Townsend’s Dark Blues as he won his first cap during Saturday’s 33-20 triumph at Murrayfield.

Australia-born Johnson – who qualifies through residency rules following four years at Scotstoun – put in an assured display as he took the step up to the international game in his stride.

The 25-year-old was cheered on by his parents, sister and niece after they jetted in from Queensland to catch his big moment.

Johnson admits he may have struggled to keep his nerves in check had he been thrown in front of the sold-out 67,000 crowd that cheered Townsend’s team onto a bonus-point win in their Guinness Six Nations opener when he first stepped off the plane from Down Under back in 2015.

But he never missed a beat, confessing his only concern was making sure he did not hit a bum note when standing up to sing in front of his team-mates after the match.

“I’m pretty happy,” he said. “The opportunity has finally arrived and it was a privilege to finally run out there in front of everyone and sing the national anthem.

“I was more nervous about singing the karaoke after the match. I was definitely sweating about that. It’s a bit of an initiation ritual but it should be fun.

“As for the game, getting an early touch always helps you settle into the game and to express yourself.

“That’s the first cap out the way, now we’ll go again this week and see what happens.

“Did I feel comfortable from the start? I think that’s probably an age thing. If it was me when I first came here I’d have been pooing my pants.

“But when you get older and a bit more experienced you try to take your opportunities in your stride, so that’s what I did.”

The fact Italy failed to lift a finger to defend themselves until the final 10 minutes when they ran in three consolation tries certainly took the stress out of Johnson’s Test introduction.

Blair Kinghorn grabbed Scotland’s first Championship hat-trick for 30 years as Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris also touched down.

But the challenge will be far greater when Ireland make the trip to Edinburgh next weekend looking to get back on track after Saturday’s loss to England.

“Ireland are second in the world, so next week will definitely be a big step up,” admitted Johnson. “I get a big kick out of these challenges though.

“The atmosphere from the crowd will help the team. It will be a 67,000 sell-out again against Ireland, I’d never dreamed of playing in front of a crowd so big.

“When we look back on the last 10 minutes of yesterday’s game, we’re probably going to get a kick up the bum from our defence coach Matt Taylor. We’re definitely going to have to fix that up or else Ireland will make us pay even more.

“But we can’t fear anyone here. Having that home support screaming out will be key. I’ve never experienced anything like yesterday. It sent tingles down the spine.

“We’re here to win the title. It’s obviously not going to be easy but if we can get up over Ireland then confidence will be high. We’ll see how we go.”