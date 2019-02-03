Menu

Advertising

Derby County wish fellow Rams good luck in Super Bowl LIII

UK & international sports | Published:

Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole were among those sending their best wishes across the pond.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park

Derby County players and staff have donned American football uniforms  and armour to wish their fellow Rams good luck for Super Bowl LIII.

Manager and former England star Frank Lampard appeared in a video posted to Derby’s official Twitter account with his old team-mate Ashley Cole as Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the New England Patriots.

“From everyone here at Derby County, we’d like to wish the LA Rams good luck this weekend in Super Bowl 53,” says Lampard.

Midfielder Harry Wilson, defender Richard Keogh and the former England and Chelsea player Ashley Cole also get out the jerseys and shoulder pads to appear in the video.

The 38-year-old Cole joined Derby on January 21 after three years at US club LA Galaxy, before which he spent eight years playing with Lampard at Chelsea.

The LA Rams and New England Patriots will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, at 11:30pm on Sunday night.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News