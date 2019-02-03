Allegri points finger at defence after Juventus draw with Parma

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri laid the blame for his side’s dropped points on poor defending after they were held 3-3 at home by Parma.

Allegri’s side twice let slip a two-goal lead as Gervinho struck a stoppage-equaliser for Parma, who became only the second side in Serie A this season to take a point off the champions at the Allianz Arena.

“We need to work on our balance,” Allegri told Juve’s official website. “We can’t hope to score four or five goals every game.

“We found ourselves defending two against two on several occasions and when you have duels like that, you win some and you lose some.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniele Rugani had put Juve 2-0 up and although Antonino Barilla pulled one back for Parma, Ronaldo made it 3-1 soon after.

But Gervinho turned the ball home from close range in the 74th minute and snatched his side a point with his second in the third minute of added time.

“We eased off the pressure and we weren’t solid enough at the back,” Allegri added. “We made mistakes on their second and third goals – first leaving them acres of space in the box, then at the end we got sloppy and you pay the price for that.

“It’s a shame because we had the points in the bag but we let our focus drop. You can’t just attack. If you score three but you let in three as well, that’s not good. To win games you have to work really hard defensively.”

Juve’s lead at the top of the table was cut to nine points by Napoli, who beat Sampdoria 3-0, while Parma stay 12th after putting last week’s home defeat to SPAL behind them.

Parma boss Roberto D’Aversa could not hide his delight at his side’s fightback.

“To come here and draw with Juve must make us proud,” he told the club’s official website.

“This shows that our group has great value. I believed from when the team went out in the second half, we needed to show the attitude from the first 15 minutes before we dropped off a bit.

“When you take on a side like Juventus, you need to look to play. In the second part of the first half, we stopped playing, but then we went back out and had a go, conceding goals, but it was the right attitude. “