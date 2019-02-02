West Indies bowler Joseph’s mother dies on morning of day three in Antigua

The mother of West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph died in the early hours of Saturday, Cricket West Indies has announced.

The 22-year-old received the news ahead of day three of the second Test against England, his first on his home ground in Antigua.

A statement from the CWI read: “Sad news in the Windies camp. Our young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s mother, Sharon Joseph, passed away earlier today.

#WIvENG Ian Bishop offers his condolences to Antiguan fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, on the passing of his Mom, Sharon Joseph. ? pic.twitter.com/39pTqOlfK4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2019

“Please join us as we express our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family during this very difficult time.”

Joseph was seen warming up with his team-mates ahead of play and was expected to play a full part in the remainder of the match.

Very sad news. Our thoughts are with Alzarri and his family. https://t.co/jJ5BAf8heC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 2, 2019

England announced shortly before the start of play that they would wear black armbands in recognition of the news.

Advertising

The ECB Twitter accounted posted: “Very sad news. Our thoughts are with Alzarri and his family.”

Former West Indies paceman Ian Bishop, present in his role as a television pundit, was also seen on the outfield consoling an emotional Joseph.

A Cricket West Indies spokesman confirmed that Joseph was preparing to bat as scheduled and was also intending to bowl as the match progressed.

Sharon Joseph is understood to have been suffering from a long-standing illness.