Arsenal director Kroenke believes Emery can match LA Rams coach McVay’s success

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke believes the “immense” dedication of head coach Unai Emery can set them on the path towards Champions League success and match the impact that Sean McVay has had on his NFL side the LA Rams.

Josh is the son of the Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, who became the majority shareholder of Arsenal in April 2011, before assuming full control of the Premier League club last year.

The Kroenke family also own the Rams, who meet the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Emery replaced long-serving manager Arsene Wenger in the summer, and the Spaniard has slowly started to bring his own style to the team, one which helped him take Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.

Kroenke believes there are a lot of similarities between the Spaniard and the Rams’ head coach McVay, who at aged 33 is the youngest to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Kroenke said: “We feel like we have a great teacher in Unai. I think he and Sean are very comparable in the way they approach their craft on a daily basis,” Kroenke said.

“There is a lot of data they break down. They are very active on the practice pitch. Their styles are similar, even though they are half a world apart.

“Unai’s energy is contagious and his dedication is immense. They love what they do and are leaders. The players want to run through a wall for them.

“To see where Sean has taken us in a short amount of time gives us a lot of confidence. The only thing on a par with the Super Bowl is Arsenal making the Champions League final. It is something we are very focused on.

“I have been telling my friends all week the Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle that we have here and the Champions League is something in Europe that we strive for and we look forward to being a part of in the future.”

The Gunners head to Manchester City on Sunday looking to consolidate their place in the top four of the Premier League, above London rivals Chelsea only on goals scored going into the weekend’s action.

Stan Kroenke has been criticised by some sections of supporters for a perceived lack of financial investment in the squad.

Josh, who joined the board during December 2013, insists the board wants to win just as much as the fans and believes, given time, the club can be competing among the elite once again.

“We have obviously been through a period of change following a manager leaving after 22 years. A lot of things come along with a transition of that magnitude,” Kroenke said.

“I think if you look at where we were 12 months ago, you can see we were probably transitioning towards a North American or continental European model, where there is a lot of support around the head coach.

“Everyone in sports wants success right away. When you look at Liverpool, when they changed to their manager, it took a little time.

“We have some things we are trying to implement as quickly as possible, but it takes time to get things as you want. There are a few boxes still to tick.

“We know the main currency in sport is wins and we want them just as much as the fans do.”