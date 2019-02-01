Six Nations: Scotland to inflict more misery on Italy

Scotland welcome Italy to Murrayfield for their first game in this season’s Six Nations championship.

The home side will start as heavy favourites, but they won’t need reminding that Italy beat them 22-19 at Murrayfield in February 2015.

We take an in-depth look at both teams ahead of the game at Murrayfield.

Italy’s struggles to continue

That victory back in 2015 was Italy’s last Six Nations win, beating Scotland to avoid the wooden spoon.

Since then, it’s been a tale of misery for the Azzurri with 17 straight defeats. Italy were the only team not to total 100 points in last season’s Six Nations tournament.

Even with the experienced Sergio Parisse, an 18th straight defeat is expected at the scene of their last Six Nations victory, especially without winger Matteo Minozzi who scored four tries in last year’s championship.

When Italy last visited Murrayfield in 2017 they were beaten 29-0 and Scotland will hope for similar this time round to get their tournament up and running.

Advertising

Pressure on Scotland to deliver

Expectation levels in Gregor Townsend’s Scotland have risen over the last few months as a result of both Edinburgh and Glasgow reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Townsend’s squad is capable of shocking a few teams this year, not just in the Six Nations, but also during the World Cup which starts in September.

Scotland have won their last six home games in the Six Nations and if they failed to make it seven, it would send shock waves throughout the rugby world.

Advertising

With the likes of Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg in their backline, Scotland, who have three homes games this year, should win easily.

Stuart to Hogg the limelight

If Scotland are to do well in this Six Nations tournament, they need to involve Stuart Hogg as often as they can.

With ball in hand, Hogg is one of the most dangerous players in the tournament who can turn the smallest of gaps in a defensive line into a try-scoring opportunity.

Hogg has twice been named Six Nations player of the tournament, in 2016 and 2017, and he could make it a hat-trick this year.

Hogg has 11 tries to his name in the 34 Six Nations games he has played including one at the Stadio Olimpico last season and, given the ball often enough at Murrayfield, he should add to his total of tries.

Recommended bets:

Scotland to win by 20 points or more

Stuart Hogg to be anytime try scorer

Italy to score fewer than 12 points