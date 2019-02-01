Huesca thrash Real Valladolid to record third win of season

Rock-bottom Huesca shrugged off their dismal form in LaLiga this season with a 4-0 rout of Real Valladolid.

Enric Gallego opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he beat defender Fernando Calero to a 50-50 ball and raced clear to finish.

Huesca put the game to bed with two goals in little more than three minutes early in the second half, a towering Jorge Pulido header from a Moi Gomez corner before Gomez made it three after a route one move somehow ended with the ball at his feet in the penalty area.

Valladolid had a consolation goal disallowed by VAR when, after a well-worked move down the right, Oscar Plano hopelessly shanked his initial volley and was offside when the ball eventually came back to him to finish off the base of the post.

And Huesca completed a dominant win – only their third in LaLiga this term – when Javier Galan sent substitute Ezequiel Avila clear to make it 4-0.