Celtic midfielder Rogic ruled out for six weeks with knee injury

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed Tom Rogic is out for six weeks with a knee injury.

The Australia midfielder is set to have an operation after returning from the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Sunday, Rodgers said: “Tom is actually going to be out for six weeks which is a real blow for us.

“He came back from the Asia Cup and had an issue with his hand out there and got inured with his knee when he landed awkwardly.

“He went down to London with a member of our medical team yesterday to check that his hand didn’t need an operation and while he was there we thought we would have his knee looked at and it showed up that a lateral meniscus problem which is going to put him out for up to six weeks.

“Not what we expected but that’s the way football works. It is unfortunate.

“He won’t need the operation on his hand but needs it on his knee.

“He is a good character. It is disappointing for us. We have missed him for the period of time he has been out, the last month or so, to have him out for another six weeks is a blow.”