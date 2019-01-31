Advertising
Williams thrashes Perry to reach third round of German Masters
The reigning world champion cruised through with a 5-0 win.
World number two Mark Williams breezed into the third round of the German Masters with a dominant 5-0 whitewash of Joe Perry.
The reigning world champion notched four half-centuries in the victory, sealing the match with a 63 break.
Judd Trump, who claimed the Masters title earlier this month, and Steven Maguire will meet in round three after both picked up resounding 5-1 wins over Yan Bingtao and Robert Milkins respectively.
Kyren Wilson also made his way through with a 5-2 victory against Peter Ebdon.
World number one Mark Selby will attempt to reach the third round when he faces David Gilbert on Friday, after a 5-1 win over Ricky Walden in the first round.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.