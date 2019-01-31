Advertising
Transfers centre – live
Updates as they happen on transfer deadline day.
1312
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is confident there could be players coming in before the deadline passes. Slavia Prague have confirmed permission for the Cottagers to speak to their defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui.
1305
>
Newcastle announce they have brought in Monaco’s Italian defender Antonio Barreca on loan until the end of the season. They will hope they can follow up with the club-record signing of Miguel Almiron.
Advertising
1239
Looks like Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi isn’t going to be moving to Bayern Munich in this window. The Bavarian giants’ coach Niko Kovac said at a press conference this afternoon that there is “nothing more happening” on the transfers front.
Advertising
1230
Burnley have had a second bid for Birmingham’s Che Adams turned down, according to Sky Sports. This one could rumble on right up to 11pm and beyond.
1219
>
Fulham have been given permission to speak to Cameroon defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui according to his Czech club Slavia Prague.
1215
Gunners boss Unai Emery had this to say about the Suarez signing: “He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla. He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”
1203
Arsenal announce the signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona until the end of the season.
1157
>
Croatian club Hajduk Split say Manchester City have signed 18-year-old Ante Palaversa from them. Under the deal, he goes back to Split on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.
1155
Michy Batshuayi is reported to be leaving Chelsea on a loan deal before the deadline passes. Any excuse to wheel out this beauty from the World Cup…..
1137
Check out our video round-up looking at some of the done deals of the January window so far – and those that could still happen.
1125
If Arsenal do get Denis Suarez over the line, they’ll hope he does as well for them as this Dennis did.
1115
Southampton fans will need to buckle up for a busy end to the window by the sounds of it – here’s what their boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has said at his press conference today.
1110
The English exodus to the Bundesliga looks set to continue – Sky Sports reporting that Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is undergoing a medical at RB Leipzig.
1050
Denis Suarez bids farewell to his Barcelona team-mates. Move to Arsenal inches closer.
1045
An update on Aboubakar Kamara from our Chief Football Writer Simon Peach.
1034
>
Peter Crouch is to undergo a medical at Burnley as he moves closer to completing a move from Stoke, PA reporter Phil Medlicott understands. Sam Vokes set to go in the opposite direction.
Crouch turned 38 on Wednesday.
1028
Sky Sports News has footage of Miguel Almiron arriving at Newcastle’s training ground. Are Michael Owen’s days as the club’s record signing finally over?
1025
Nottingham Forest have signed Pele everyone! Well, at 78 you can’t argue against his experience.
It’s a different Pele, you say? And he’s not even Brazilian? Forest have actually signed 27-year-old Judilson Mamadu Tuncara Gomes, nicknamed Pele, from Monaco on loan. As you were.
1010
Wolves midfielder Jonny Otto has made his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, the club have announced.
The contract runs until 2023, and the fee is reported to be a club-record £18million.
0940
>
Manchester United have reached a deal in principle with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng for the sale of Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to PA Chief Football Writer Simon Peach. He has only featured twice for the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took interim charge at Old Trafford.
0915
Fuelled by Premier League TV money, 2017-18 was a record-breaker when the summer and winter transfer spending totals were combined. What will be the final figure for 2018-19?
0845
It’s fair to say this deal went rather well. Can the Gunners strike deadline-day gold again today?
0840
For any Newcastle fans who haven’t seen much of Miguel Almiron, here’s a clip of him in MLS action for Atlanta.
0820
Quick blast from the past – 2011 was a deadline day in the classic mould. Fernando Torres joined Chelsea from Liverpool in a £50million deal which smashed the British transfer record, with the Reds moving for Andy Carroll in a £35million transfer from Newcastle. It’s probably fair to say neither deal could be judged as a success.
0805
Deadline day is all about the interesting sub-plots. Could Tottenham go through a second successive transfer window without any signings? Fernando Llorente filled the Harry Kane void with his winner against Watford last night, but do Spurs need greater depth? And what will Mauricio Pochettino make of another window with no activity?
0755
Birmingham striker Che Adams is reported to be on the deadline-day shopping list of Burnley, Fulham and Southampton, but Blues say the former Sheffield United man is not for sale.
0740
The 2018 winter window began with Liverpool splashing out £75million to sign Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, which looks like a bargain in hindsight. Here’s a look at the biggest fees ever spent by Premier League clubs.
0730
Could Willian be on his way out of Chelsea? It’s being reported that the Brazilian winger could join Paris St Germain.
Newcastle could also be one of the more active sides on deadline day – there are reports they could smash their club record transfer fee by signing Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United. The current record signing? Michael Owen back in 2005. The Magpies have also been linked with Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca.
Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is reportedly undergoing a medical with Aston Villa – the Cherries’ defence certainly managed without him on Wednesday night as they thrashed Chelsea 4-0.
0710
Panic on the streets of London, panic on the streets of Birmingham…..
Welcome to PA’s Transfer Live page – it’s that time of year again. The trend in this winter window has been towards loan deals, with Gonzalo Higuain’s switch to Chelsea probably the most high-profile to be completed so far and Denis Suarez’s move to Arsenal from Barcelona all but there.
January 2018 was a record-breaker but it’s unlikely we’ll get even close to those levels today.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.