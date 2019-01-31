Transfers centre – live

Denis Suarez joins Arsenal on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

Jonny Otto makes his loan move to Wolves from Atletico Madrid permanent for what is reported to be a club-record fee.

Marouane Fellaini looks China-bound, after Manchester United agree deal in principle with Shandong Luneng.

Peter Crouch close to joining Burnley from Stoke.

Miguel Almiron set to break Newcastle transfer record, with loan deal for Antonio Barreca confirmed.

Pele joins Forest!

Fulham given permission to speak to Cameroon defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui.

1312

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is confident there could be players coming in before the deadline passes. Slavia Prague have confirmed permission for the Cottagers to speak to their defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui.

Claudio: "In the last market, five players arrived on the last day. The Club is working hard and something good can happen. If it doesn’t, we'll remain strong." #CRYFUL pic.twitter.com/e8tr6JcGLR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 31, 2019

1305

Newcastle announce they have brought in Monaco’s Italian defender Antonio Barreca on loan until the end of the season. They will hope they can follow up with the club-record signing of Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United are pleased to confirm that defender Antonio Barreca has joined the club on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy, from @AS_Monaco. Full story: https://t.co/ly3BJbHdUZ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/afB0RPiOCL — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2019

1239

Looks like Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi isn’t going to be moving to Bayern Munich in this window. The Bavarian giants’ coach Niko Kovac said at a press conference this afternoon that there is “nothing more happening” on the transfers front.





Callum Hudson-Odoi appears to be staying put (Adam Davy/PA)

1230

Burnley have had a second bid for Birmingham’s Che Adams turned down, according to Sky Sports. This one could rumble on right up to 11pm and beyond.





Che Adams is a man in demand (Nigel French/PA)

1219

Fulham have been given permission to speak to Cameroon defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui according to his Czech club Slavia Prague.

1215

Gunners boss Unai Emery had this to say about the Suarez signing: “He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla. He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”

Unai Emery is excited by the loan capture of Denis Suarez (John Walton/PA)

1203



Arsenal announce the signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona until the end of the season.

1157

Croatian club Hajduk Split say Manchester City have signed 18-year-old Ante Palaversa from them. Under the deal, he goes back to Split on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.



1155

Michy Batshuayi is reported to be leaving Chelsea on a loan deal before the deadline passes. Any excuse to wheel out this beauty from the World Cup…..

1137

Check out our video round-up looking at some of the done deals of the January window so far – and those that could still happen.

1125

If Arsenal do get Denis Suarez over the line, they’ll hope he does as well for them as this Dennis did.

? #OnThisDay in 1997… A Dennis Bergkamp goal so special it even left the great man himself speechless ?? pic.twitter.com/OaggZEgwOF — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 15, 2019

1115

Southampton fans will need to buckle up for a busy end to the window by the sounds of it – here’s what their boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has said at his press conference today.

RH: "Our business is not done. I won't speak about specific names; this is a day for possibilities and if the right opportunity arises you must grab it." #saintsfc https://t.co/icGXZXJsKz — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2019

1110

The English exodus to the Bundesliga looks set to continue – Sky Sports reporting that Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is undergoing a medical at RB Leipzig.

Emile Smith Rowe is reported to be close to a move to Germany (Nick Potts/PA)

1050



Denis Suarez bids farewell to his Barcelona team-mates. Move to Arsenal inches closer.



1045

An update on Aboubakar Kamara from our Chief Football Writer Simon Peach.

Fulham are close to shifting controversial forward Aboubakar Kamara to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor. Sure to be a relief to many at Motspur Park pic.twitter.com/SgI2zMehkR — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 31, 2019



1034

Peter Crouch is to undergo a medical at Burnley as he moves closer to completing a move from Stoke, PA reporter Phil Medlicott understands. Sam Vokes set to go in the opposite direction.

Crouch turned 38 on Wednesday.

The original dancer! ? Happy birthday, @petercrouch – we hope you have a great day. pic.twitter.com/dXtzEM7Du8 — England (@England) January 30, 2019

1028

Sky Sports News has footage of Miguel Almiron arriving at Newcastle’s training ground. Are Michael Owen’s days as the club’s record signing finally over?

Michael Owen at his Newcastle unveiling.

1025

Nottingham Forest have signed Pele everyone! Well, at 78 you can’t argue against his experience.

Something you won’t be seeing at the City Ground any time soon

It’s a different Pele, you say? And he’s not even Brazilian? Forest have actually signed 27-year-old Judilson Mamadu Tuncara Gomes, nicknamed Pele, from Monaco on loan. As you were.

1010



Wolves midfielder Jonny Otto has made his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, the club have announced.

The contract runs until 2023, and the fee is reported to be a club-record £18million.

Jonny 2023 #Jonny2023 Posted by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Thursday, January 31, 2019

0940

Manchester United have reached a deal in principle with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng for the sale of Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to PA Chief Football Writer Simon Peach. He has only featured twice for the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took interim charge at Old Trafford.

#MUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the sale of Marouane Fellaini to Shandong Luneng. Medical passed, just paperwork & final terms to iron out — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 31, 2019

0915

Fuelled by Premier League TV money, 2017-18 was a record-breaker when the summer and winter transfer spending totals were combined. What will be the final figure for 2018-19?

Could Janssen be heading for Spain? (Andrew Matthews/PA)

0845

It’s fair to say this deal went rather well. Can the Gunners strike deadline-day gold again today?

#OnThisDay last year, @Aubameyang7 became a Gunner – and we’ve loved having him here ? 44 appearances ?️28 goals ⚽️Countless laughs ?#YoPierre, let’s carry on making memories ? pic.twitter.com/UbRZZVD6yN — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2019

0840

For any Newcastle fans who haven’t seen much of Miguel Almiron, here’s a clip of him in MLS action for Atlanta.

0820

Quick blast from the past – 2011 was a deadline day in the classic mould. Fernando Torres joined Chelsea from Liverpool in a £50million deal which smashed the British transfer record, with the Reds moving for Andy Carroll in a £35million transfer from Newcastle. It’s probably fair to say neither deal could be judged as a success.

Fernando Torres was a deadline-day record-breaker eight years ago (Anthony Devlin/PA).

0805

Deadline day is all about the interesting sub-plots. Could Tottenham go through a second successive transfer window without any signings? Fernando Llorente filled the Harry Kane void with his winner against Watford last night, but do Spurs need greater depth? And what will Mauricio Pochettino make of another window with no activity?

0755

Birmingham striker Che Adams is reported to be on the deadline-day shopping list of Burnley, Fulham and Southampton, but Blues say the former Sheffield United man is not for sale.

Che Adams celebrates his goal at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)

0740

The 2018 winter window began with Liverpool splashing out £75million to sign Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, which looks like a bargain in hindsight. Here’s a look at the biggest fees ever spent by Premier League clubs.

The most expensive Premier League signings (PA Graphic)

0730

Could Willian be on his way out of Chelsea? It’s being reported that the Brazilian winger could join Paris St Germain.

Will Tyrone Mings be swapping Bournemouth for Villa? (Mark Kerton/PA)

Newcastle could also be one of the more active sides on deadline day – there are reports they could smash their club record transfer fee by signing Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United. The current record signing? Michael Owen back in 2005. The Magpies have also been linked with Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is reportedly undergoing a medical with Aston Villa – the Cherries’ defence certainly managed without him on Wednesday night as they thrashed Chelsea 4-0.

0710

Panic on the streets of London, panic on the streets of Birmingham…..

Welcome to PA’s Transfer Live page – it’s that time of year again. The trend in this winter window has been towards loan deals, with Gonzalo Higuain’s switch to Chelsea probably the most high-profile to be completed so far and Denis Suarez’s move to Arsenal from Barcelona all but there.

January 2018 was a record-breaker but it’s unlikely we’ll get even close to those levels today.