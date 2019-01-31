Peter Crouch makes Premier League return with Burnley

Peter Crouch is back in the Premier League after completing a surprise deadline day move from Stoke to Burnley.

The 38-year-old former England striker has traded places with Wales international Sam Vokes, who has joined the Potters for an undisclosed fee.

Crouch, whose previous clubs include Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa, has scored 108 goals in 462 top-flight games throughout his career. He has joined the Clarets on a short-term deal until the end of the season, with manager Sean Dyche hoping the veteran can provide an extra boost in the battle against relegation.

Vokes, 29, who joined Burnley from Wolves in 2012, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship Potters.

Elsewhere, Newcastle created some of the biggest deadline-day headlines by breaking their 14-year-old transfer record to to sign Paraguay international Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies are believed to have spent around £20million to bring in the striker from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United. That eclipses the £16million they paid for Michael Owen in 2005.

Almiron has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal but may not be available for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham as he awaits a work permit. He is joined at St James’ Park by Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca, who has signed on loan for the rest of the season with the option of a permanent deal.

Arsenal have strengthened their squad with the arrival of Barcelona playmaker Denis Suarez on loan for the rest of the season.

The Spain international, 25, played for Gunners manager Unai Emery in the 2014-15 season at Sevilla when they won the Europa League.

Marouane Fellaini is set to leave Manchester United for China as Press Association Sport understands an agreement has been reached in principle with Shandong Luneng.

The 31-year-old midfielder has passed a medical and been given permission to discuss terms with Shandong, with Chinese Super League clubs having until February 28 to complete signings.

Fellaini posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday morning of himself at an airport alongside the phrase: “Let’s go.”

The Belgium international has made only two substitute appearances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took interim charge at Old Trafford last month.

Wolves have equalled their club record transfer fee of £18million to make Jonny Otto’s loan switch from Atletico Madrid permanent. The 24-year-old Spain left-back has signed a contract until 2023.

Everton defender Cuco Martina has joined Feyenoord on loan until the end of the season after his spell at Stoke was ended. The 29-year-old had made 18 appearances for the Championship club.

Fulham’s controversial forward Aboubakar Kamara, suspended by the club pending internal disciplinary proceedings following to a training ground incident last week, has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan.

Meanwhile the Cottagers hope to boost their defensive problems by signing Cameroon captain Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, 28, from Slavia Prague.

“Slavia gave Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui permission to travel to London for negotiations with @premierleague side @FulhamFC,” the Czech club said on their official Twitter account.

Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin NKoudou has completed a loan move to Ligue 1 club Monaco while Manchester City have signed teenage midfielder Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split and immediately loaned him back to the Croatian side.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season while West Ham midfielder Reece Oxford will play at German club Augsburg until the end of the campaign.

Brighton have signed 19-year-old Romanian midfielder Tudor-Cristian Baluta from FC Viitorul Constanta and 20-year-old Slovenian striker Jan Mlakar from NK Maribor. Both players have been loaned straight back to the selling clubs for the remainder of the campaign.