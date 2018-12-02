The fights that brought the glamour back to the heavyweight division

The thrilling draw at Los Angeles’ Staples Center between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was the latest classic in a heavyweight division that has emerged from its most forgettable era.

Here, Press Association Sport revisits four of the fights that have helped the class rediscover its glamour.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury, December 2018

(Lionel Hahn/PA)

Fury was denied the WBC heavyweight title and one of the greatest comebacks in history when he and Wilder fought to a thrilling draw, but only after he had survived two dramatic knockdowns, the second one so heavy he had appeared out cold. So entertaining were their 12 high-quality rounds that an immediate rematch is inevitable.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, April 2017

(Nick Potts/PA)

Joshua heralded a new era in the heavyweight division when he added the WBA title to that of the IBF after recovering from a heavy knockdown to stop the great Klitschko in the 11th round. Joshua had already put Klitschko down in the fifth when he began to tire, leaving him vulnerable, and in the sixth he was dropped so heavily he was on the verge of his first defeat. A memorable uppercut in the 11th then hurt the challenger, who was stopped on his feet as he desperately fought to cling on.

Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz, March 2017

(Steven Paston/PA)

Wilder secured his finest victory, against Cuba’s dangerous Ortiz, having essentially been out on his feet. After somehow surviving a sustained attack from Ortiz, he slowly recovered and had to come from behind to knock his challenger out in the 10th round, leading to his fight with Fury.

Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin, September 2018

(Nick Potts/PA)

Struggling to perform to his best having been hurt in the opening round of an entertaining fight and amid Povetkin’s class and aggression, Joshua brutally transformed the outcome in the seventh with a huge right hand. Back on his feet, Russia’s Povetkin was already seriously hurt but he attempted to fight on and was stopped with a further big knockdown.