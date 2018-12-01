Serge Gnabry relieved as Bayern get back to winning ways

Bayern Munich goalscorer Serge Gnabry described his “relief” as the team recorded their first win in four Bundesliga matches by beating Werder Bremen 2-1 at the Weser-Stadion.

A brace from Gnabry either side of a Yuya Osako header for home side Bremen was enough to secure all three points for the Bavarian side.

Gnabry told the club’s website: “This victory brings a lot of relief and creates good mood and self confidence.

“Of course I’m overjoyed with my two goals today and that I could help the team win. It’s good that the competition is going well again.”

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac was full of praise for his side: “We dominated the game technically, tactically, but also were combative at the end.

“It was an extremely good game for my team today. We did it really well.”

Kovac’s only complaint was the number of clear chances created that failed to turn into goals, but he was pleased with the improved defensive performance.

Kovac added: “Looking ahead we have seen that when we have spaces we can play out our qualities. For that I would like to congratulate the team.”

Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt said it may not have been the best time to play third-placed Bayern, who are nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Kohfeldt said: “It has to be acknowledged that Bayern have worked very well as a team. In that sense we lost to a very good opponent.”

Bayern have a rare week off before their next game, also in the Bundesliga, against a Nuremberg team who have won just twice this season.