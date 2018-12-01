Menu

Russell Westbrook leads Oklahoma City to huge victory over Atlanta Hawks

UK & international sports | Published:

The Thunder had a season-high 18 three-pointers.

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams eyes the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins defends

Six players scored in double figures as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept aside the Atlanta Hawks 124-109.

Russell Westbrook led the way on 23 points as the side recorded a season-high 18 three-pointers to improve to 14-7 for the season.

Despite a slow start, the Thunder rallied to surge ahead in the second quarter and ended up shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

The Memphis Grizzlies took a 131-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime.

Mike Conley had his third double-double of the season, finishing on 37 points and 10 assists, and scored 17 of his points in overtime.

Jaren Jackson Jr earned a career-high of 36 points, marking the first time the Grizzlies have had two players score 30 plus points in a game since March 2009.

The Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-103.

A surge in the closing minutes of the third, which saw LA go on a 10-4 run, put them ahead going into the final quarter.

LeBron James finished on 28 points for the Lakers as the side took a second straight win.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets survived a nail-biting finish to edge the Portland Trail Blazers 113-112.

CJ McCollum missed a jumper at the buzzer to hand the Nuggets their fifth win in a row.

The Boston Celtics had a strong fourth quarter to rout the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-95, while Joel Embiid scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers toppled the Washington Wizards 123-98.

Elsewhere, Clint Capela led with 27 points for the Houston Rockets in their 136-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and Josh Richardson put the Miami Heat ahead with 26.1 seconds left to clinch a 106-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Detroit Pistons routed the Chicago Bulls 107-88, the Orlando Magic defeated the Phoenix Suns 99-85 and the Utah Jazz edged the Charlotte Hornets 119-111.

UK & international sports

