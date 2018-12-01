Russell Westbrook leads Oklahoma City to huge victory over Atlanta Hawks

Six players scored in double figures as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept aside the Atlanta Hawks 124-109.

Russell Westbrook led the way on 23 points as the side recorded a season-high 18 three-pointers to improve to 14-7 for the season.

Despite a slow start, the Thunder rallied to surge ahead in the second quarter and ended up shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

With his grandma in the house from Spain, @alexabrines drills career-high 7 threes. pic.twitter.com/FzFqzO5KTF — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 1, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies took a 131-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime.

Mike Conley had his third double-double of the season, finishing on 37 points and 10 assists, and scored 17 of his points in overtime.

Jaren Jackson Jr earned a career-high of 36 points, marking the first time the Grizzlies have had two players score 30 plus points in a game since March 2009.

Our squad knocked down 10+ threes including this massive shot from @jarenjacksonjr Safe to say, they were #InTheZone @autozone pic.twitter.com/XZnvgSyqA4 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 1, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-103.

A surge in the closing minutes of the third, which saw LA go on a 10-4 run, put them ahead going into the final quarter.

LeBron James finished on 28 points for the Lakers as the side took a second straight win.

? LeBron James led the Lakers to victory with a team-high 28 points in tonight's #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/uA8YKfS6HR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets survived a nail-biting finish to edge the Portland Trail Blazers 113-112.

CJ McCollum missed a jumper at the buzzer to hand the Nuggets their fifth win in a row.

The Boston Celtics had a strong fourth quarter to rout the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-95, while Joel Embiid scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers toppled the Washington Wizards 123-98.

.@joelembiid scores 16 points and pulls down 15 rebounds in tonight’s W! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/QKZZrHq7ch — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 1, 2018

Elsewhere, Clint Capela led with 27 points for the Houston Rockets in their 136-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and Josh Richardson put the Miami Heat ahead with 26.1 seconds left to clinch a 106-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Detroit Pistons routed the Chicago Bulls 107-88, the Orlando Magic defeated the Phoenix Suns 99-85 and the Utah Jazz edged the Charlotte Hornets 119-111.