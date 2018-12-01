Brophy at the double as Killie go second

Eamonn Brophy scored twice on his return from injury as Kilmarnock moved up to second in the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 3-0 home win over Hibernian.

Brophy opened the scoring in the sixth minute after Greg Stewart had created the opening and the same player doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after Jordan Jones had been fouled.

There was a brief delay in the second half because of floodlight failure and when play resumed substitute Oli Shaw headed against a post for the visitors.

However, Killie held on to move to within a point of pacesetters Celtic, who have two games in hand, with Stewart putting the seal on the win with the third goal in the 90th minute.

Livingston moved into the top half with a 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Livi, who have now conceded just twice in eight home matches, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Steven Lawless.

Lawless turned creator seven minutes from time with the corner which Craig Halkett got on the end of to wrap up the points for the hosts.

Second from bottom St Mirren had a miserable day at home to Hamilton, losing 3-1 and having striker Simeon Jackson dismissed.

Dougie Imrie gave Hamilton a 21st-minute lead, which was doubled three minutes before the break by Ziggy Gordon.

Stephen McGinn gave the hosts hope on the stroke of half-time when he halved the deficit, but James Keatings restored it 10 minutes into the second half.

The Buddies’ misery was compounded midway through the second half when Jackson was dismissed, having picked up a second yellow card.