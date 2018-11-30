Football rumours from the media

Aaron Ramsey may have to act quickly if reports of an offer from Juventus is to go through, according to The Sun. The Italian giants have the Arsenal midfielder in their sights for when his deal expires at the end of the season, but Adrien Rabiot is already been lined up as a possible replacement should Ramsey not agree to terms by January, the paper says.

Samir Nasri was banned for a doping violation (Peter Byrne/PA)

Samir Nasri is likely to only be offered a short-term deal by West Ham, the Mirror says. The attacking midfielder, currently serving a doping ban until New Year’s Day, has been building up his fitness with the Hammers but the club look reluctant to add another big-wage star to their books and will reportedly offer a six-month contract to the 31-year-old.

Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri could be heading for the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Tottenham targeting the 22-year-old, The Sun reports. The German youth international has been out of action due to a foot injury but that does not appear to have put off the London rivals, who are said to be pondering his £15million release clause.

Toulouse’s Adil Taoui looks to be in high demand, impressing both Tottenham and Manchester City, The Sun says. Both clubs are eyeing a move for the 17-year-old – who comes with £4.5million transfer fee – and could be in the top flight by the end of winter transfer window, the paper reports.

Social media round-up

De Gea's contract was due to expire in the summer ?https://t.co/X5uixp5ndD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 30, 2018

Manchester United 'ready to break the bank for dream defender Raphael Varane'https://t.co/xnOviXJI0f pic.twitter.com/ZmwOpUWneo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 29, 2018

Players to watch

Brahim Diaz could be exiting Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brahim Diaz: The Manchester City youngster could be set to leave the Etihad next year, Goal reports, with the 19-year-old said to be set to move to Real Madrid by January.

Miguel Almiron: Newcastle are making moves to bring the Atlanta United midfielder to England, the Mirror says. The Magpies’ chief scout is said to be heading to the United States next week as the club mull the 24-year-old’s £25million price tag – a potential transfer record for the club.