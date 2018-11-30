Curry to make trademark shoes available to girls after nine-year-old’s letter

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry replied to a nine-year-old fan with a handwritten letter after she pointed out his trainers only appeared to be on sale for boys.

Riley Morrison wrote to the NBA point guard after she could not find a style of his Under Armour basketball trainers in girls sizes.

Riley’s father Chris sent the letter to Curry via Instagram, which said: “My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and we were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girls’ section.

My daughter’s letter to Steph Curry. Her way of attempting to make a difference. Proud of her. #girlshooptoo #kicks… Posted by Chris Morrison on Monday, November 19, 2018

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls’ basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.”

Curry responded to the letter in kind and posted his reply to his young fan on Twitter.

The 30-year-old said: “I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

“Unfortunately, we have labelled smaller sizes as ‘Boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!”

“I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5s now and you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”

Curry also invited Riley to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019 with him in Oakland on March 8, where the Golden State Warriors play their home fixtures.