Cowboys snap Saints’ 10-game winning streak

The Dallas Cowboys snapped the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 win on Thursday night.

The Saints struggled for most of the evening, and failed to put a single point on the board by halftime – the scoreless start their first since 2014.

They had gone into the game scoring 30 or more points in their last five games and were unbeaten on the road this season.

But the Cowboys’ defensive line excelled, holding Drew Brees to just 39 yards in the first two quarters – his fewest in a first half since 2004.

Ezekiel Elliott had the only Dallas touchdown, and a 46-yard field goal by Brett Maher in the dying seconds of the second quarter had the Cowboys at 13-0 at halftime.

The Cowboys could not add to their 13 in the second half but still emerged winners as they moved to 7-5 for the season and top of the NFC East, having played one more game than the Washington Redskins.