Solihull Moors boss Flowers aims to spring ‘big surprise’ on Blackpool
The former England goalkeeper insists his side will give it “a real go” against their League One opponents.
Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers has no doubt it will be a “big surprise” if his side beat Blackpool in Friday’s FA Cup tie – something he has promised they will be giving everything to try to do.
The second-round clash at the Automated Technology Group Stadium sees Flowers’ men, who are sixth in the Vanarama National League, host a Seasiders outfit currently lying eighth in Sky Bet League One.
The Moors have not reached the third round before, with their one previous appearance in round two, in 2016/17, ending in a 6-2 loss at Luton.
Former England goalkeeper Flowers, who took charge at the club over the summer, was quoted on their official website as saying: “It’s a free hit for us, a little bit.
“They’re a fantastic League One team, up there near the play-offs and it will be a good crowd. For our lads, it’s why they’re in the game.
“This isn’t a particularly hospitable place for teams to come in terms of on the field of play. Off the field, it’s a fantastic place to come and watch football.
“We want to make it as difficult as we can for Blackpool, so we’ll be giving it a real go. All things being equal, they should beat us for sure. Sometimes that doesn’t materialise, and we’ll be doing our upmost to try and cause a surprise.
“If we do win it, it will be a big surprise!”
Meanwhile, Michael Nottingham is relishing a return to the club that helped him realise his Football League ambitions.
Nottingham was a central defender when he arrived at Solihull in 2013 but was switched to right-back and has flourished in the position.
The 29-year-old was desperate for the Seasiders to draw his former team and told the League One club’s YouTube channel: “It was something I was praying for all day to go back there.
“I spent three years there, three amazing years, good times. I won the league there and it was a good part of my development to get me where I am now.
“I went there as a centre-half and left there as a right-back.
“When I was there it was a really small club, I think it was punching above its weight but we had a very good team there, we had a lot of belief and we worked hard for each other and we managed to do good things there.
“It’s a very good club, a nice family club where everybody gets behind each other. They are going in the right direction, definitely.”
