Sanchez set for spell on sidelines with hamstring injury
The Chile international was not named in Manchester United’s squad for their Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday night.
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury.
United have said the Chile forward sustained the problem in training on Thursday.
“It requires further investigation to confirm severity,” a United spokesperson said.
The injury will further add to Sanchez’s disappointing time at Old Trafford.
He moved north from Arsenal in the January transfer window as part of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his impact has been limited.
The 29-year-old has scored just four goals for United in 30 appearances and has found a regular first-team place hard to come by.
He was omitted from Tuesday’s Champions League win over Young Boys entirely and now appears set for more time on the sidelines.
