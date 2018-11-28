Sol Campbell looking to bring ‘magic’ to Macclesfield

Sol Campbell hopes his “solid” approach to a first managerial job at Macclesfield can help bring out some “magic” as the Silkmen look to haul themselves off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

The former England, Tottenham and Arsenal defender signed an 18-month deal with the Silkmen, who last month sacked Mark Yates but are now just four points adrift of safety after beating Exeter on Tuesday night.

Campbell retired from playing in 2012 after a career which brought him two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and 73 England caps.

The 44-year-old believes that winning mentality can help move the club forwards.

“It is all about building, we don’t have that much time. I will almost have to speed it along,” Campbell said in an interview with Silkmen TV.

“Hopefully the guys will respond to how I like football and want (the game) to be played, also realising the league we are in.

INTERVIEW: Powered by @MIDCommsUK, here is the first interview with new Macclesfield Town manager @SolManOfficial. See the interview in full here > https://t.co/SjAtv00loj pic.twitter.com/wYSQ6fvoRQ — Macclesfield Town (@thesilkmen) November 28, 2018

Advertising

“There are moments to be strong, moments to be daring, it is all about finding the right balance.”

Campbell added: “I think we can play more football to really control the games and then at the right moments I want a little bit of magic in the last third.

“For me it is all about being solid, that is the kind of guy I am, but then in the last third I want players to be daring, to try thing, I want crosses, people looking for second balls, things like that.

“I want the magic coming out, that is what it is all about.”

Advertising

Campbell made no secret of his desire to become a manager and has spoken out on a number of occasions about the barriers for aspiring Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches.

The former defender had a spell as assistant manager of the Trinidad and Tobago national team, while also recently spending 10 days working alongside England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd.

“It is an honour, the whole process is all out there, but I am pleased to be here,” the new Macclesfield boss said.

Sol Campbell won the last of his England caps in 2007 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“I will work all hours and minutes sent my way because this is a great club, and I want to do the best for this club, because that is the kind of guy I am.”

Campbell added: “There is going to be organisation. As a player I always had drive and detail in my game, looking at all scenarios.

“Hopefully I will give them a lift, get the team spirit really solid and get everyone fighting for each other on the pitch in the right way.

“For me every game is almost like a cup final and that is how I want the mentality going on the pitch.”

Welcome to Macclesfield Town, Sol! https://t.co/AQxcKqXOQa — Macclesfield Town (@thesilkmen) November 27, 2018

Macclesfield host Newcastle Under-21s in the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy on December 4, with a first league match for Campbell’s side set to be the trip to promotion-chasing Colchester.

“For me, I see potential, I see growth, I see people fighting to do the right things,” the former England defender said.

“I am raring to go and ready for the challenge. I know it is going to be a challenge, but that is what I am all about.”