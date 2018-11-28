Sir Bobby’s dad dance to Di Canio’s knee slide: When managers get carried away

Jose Mourinho added another over-the-top goal celebration to his collection after Manchester United snatched a last-gasp winner in their Champions League tie against Young Boys.

The embattled United manager kicked a water bottle carrier and threw another into the ground after Marouane Fellaini’s stoppage-time goal sent his side through to the knockout stage.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at some other times managers got a bit carried away when celebrating.

Manchester United 1 Porto 1, March 2004

Mourinho celebrates his side’s late equaliser in Porto’s famous 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho introduced himself to English football fans in spectacular style, and at Sir Alex Ferguson’s expense, in a Champions League tie at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tore off down the touchline with arms aloft to greet his jubilant players after Costinha had pounced on Tim Howard’s late blunder to send Porto through to the quarter-finals.

Manchester United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1, April 1993

Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Kidd celebrated Steve Bruce’s late double against Sheffield Wednesday in memorable fashion (John Giles/PA)

Those who saw it will never forget it – United boss Ferguson and assistant Brian Kidd cavorting like schoolboys after Steve Bruce’s late goal had put their side in pole position to land their first Premier League title in 26 years.

Fergie leapt on to the pitch with a star jump, while Kidd could not contain himself, bouncing on to his knees in a fist-pumping frenzy.

Bolton 2 Birmingham 2, May 2014

Lee Clark has never hidden his emotions as a player or manager (Nigel French/PA)

Birmingham looked set to be relegated to the third tier as they trailed 2-0 at the Macron Stadium, but two late goals saved them – and boy did manager Lee Clark celebrate.

Fists raised and a vein-busting grimace, Lee set off down the touchline and jumped into the away end to revel with Blues fans at their great escape.

Newcastle 0 Sunderland 3, April 2013

Di Canio celebrates Sunderland’s third goal in the Tyne-Wear derby (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Paolo Di Canio had only been in charge of Sunderland for a couple of weeks and celebrated each of his side’s goals in the Tyne-Wear derby as if he had won the World Cup.

The Black Cats’ second goal prompted the full range of fist pumps and a knee slide that left a big grass stain on his grey suit trousers, while the third saw him swamped beneath his players following more touchline antics.

England 1 Belgium 0, June 1990

Sir Bobby Robson’s England surpassed expectation at the 1990 World Cup (John Giles/PA)

The late Sir Bobby Robson celebrated David Platt’s extra-time winner in their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium like a dad dancing at a wedding.

Platt swivelled to crash home a last-gasp volley and the England boss showed his delight with a touchline jig before restraining himself and buttoning up his jacket.

Leyton Orient 2 Rotherham 2, May 2014

Steve Evans salutes the Rotherham fans after his side’s Wembley triumph (John Walton/PA)

Steve Evans unforgettably lost his composure, a bit of dignity and very nearly his trousers when he trundled down the Wembley turf following Rotherham’s equaliser in the League One play-off final.

Arms raised, the rotund Millers boss somehow worked himself into a semi-sprint towards the Millers fans after Alex Revell’s equaliser, but quickly readjusted his waistline before it was too late.