Watch the NFL limbo celebration being praised as the best of 2018

UK & international sports

Dalvin Cook celebrated his touchdown in unique style.

The Vikings celebration

The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings may have pulled off the best celebration of 2018.

In their game against the Green Bay Packers, scorer Dalvin Cook organised his teammates into a limbo pole for him to shuffle under.

The unique celebration followed a brilliant touchdown catch and 26-yard run by Cook after a short pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Offensive tackles Tom Compton and Rashod Hill held up wide receiver Adam Thielen for the limbo bar, while Stefon Diggs and Brian O’Neill joined Cook in shimmying under him.

The celebration was praised by fans on social media, with some saying it outshone the result of the match.

The Vikings went on to win the match 24-17 at the US Bank Stadium, after the limbo-celebrated touchdown brought them level in the first quarter.

