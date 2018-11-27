Valencia boss frustrated by absence of VAR as United winner leads to elimination

Valencia coach Marcelino bemoaned the lack of Video Assistant Referee technology in the Champions League after the LaLiga club’s hopes of reaching the last 16 were ended.

A 1-0 defeat at Juventus coupled with Marouane Fellaini’s late winner for Manchester United against Young Boys consigned Valencia to the Europa League.

But with the ball appearing to strike Fellaini’s hand in the build-up to the Belgium midfielder’s strike, Marcelino was left longing for VAR, which has been confirmed for next season’s competition.

Marcelino was quoted by Marca as saying: “If the goal of Manchester United featured a handball then you become even angrier.

“The little details matter. What is strange is that VAR isn’t present in such a big competition. It’s no consolation to us.

“But this is football. We focus on our own situation.”

Marcelino pinpointed his side’s game at Old Trafford and their trip to Young Boys – both which ended in draws – as the matches that damaged his side’s hopes of qualifying from Group H.

He added, according to Valencia’s website: “There are two games that have prevented us from competing up to the last match: not having won at Old Trafford and the second time against Young Boys.

“We wanted to continue in the Champions League. It is a very important competition.

“When we have to play the Europa League we will do so with the aim of reaching as far as possible.”

Valencia were beaten in Turin by a Mario Mandzukic goal, which ensured Juventus’ progression and kept them in top spot ahead of United.

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini told his club’s website: “The first goal of the season has been achieved.

“We knew that it would be a difficult game, because Valencia is a dangerous side.

“In the first half we could have done better, we got too enthusiastic, then we did well in the second. The result is certainly deserved.

“Now we turn the page and start thinking about the Champions League in February.

“We have to concentrate on Serie A, because we have a good month ahead of us.”

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri added: “Valencia showed how good they are and the excellent form they’re in. It’s no accident that they’ve got the best defence in LaLiga and tonight it was tough to get the win.

“We played well though we could have done better. Some chances we should have stuck away. We gave the ball away a few times between the lines and conceded one dangerous free-kick. However, this team is constantly improving – they’re passing and putting play together more quickly.”