Moore voted the greatest sports personality of all time

England’s World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore has been voted the greatest sports personality of all time in a poll conducted by Radio Times.

The poll, which received over 11,000 votes, was held to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Radio Times readers were asked to vote for their favourite winner, from Sir Chris Chataway’s inaugural triumph in 1954 through to fellow athlete Sir Mo Farah’s 2018 win.

Bobby Moore (left) is the only England captain to hold aloft the World Cup (PA)

Moore, who died in 1993 at the age of 51, won the award in 1966 after England’s 4-2 World Cup final defeat of West Germany at Wembley.

His daughter Roberta, speaking in the new issue of Radio Times, said: “It makes me incredibly proud to think that after all this time he is held in such high esteem.

“It really is very touching and is of huge comfort to all our family. He was extremely proud and the trophy was in pride of place to reflect that.”

Sir Andy Murray, the double Olympic and Wimbledon champion – and the only sportsperson to lift the coveted sports personality trophy on three occasions – came second in the poll, with Lewis Hamilton, the 2014 winner, third.

Sir Steve Redgrave, Great Britain’s most successful rower in Olympic history with five consecutive gold medals, was named fourth.

Britain’s joint-most successful Olympian, Sir Chris Hoy, completed the top five with Farah sixth, double Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson seventh, and David Beckham eighth.

Andy Murray, the only person to be named BBC sports personality of the year three times, finished second in the poll (John Walton/PA)

Greatest Sports Personality of all time (Top 20)

1 Bobby Moore (1966)

2 Sir Andy Murray (2013, 2015, 2016)

3 Lewis Hamilton (2014)

4 Sir Steve Redgrave (2000)

5 Sir Chris Hoy (2008)

6 Sir Mo Farah (2017)

7 Daley Thompson (1982)

8 David Beckham (2001)

9 Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (1984)

10=Paul Gascoigne (1990)

10=Sir Ian Botham (1981)

12 Jonny Wilkinson (2003)

13 AP McCoy (2010)

14 Sir Henry Cooper (1967, 1970)

15 Paul Radcliffe (2002)

16 Andrew Flintoff (2005)

17 Sir Bradley Wiggins (2012)

18=Joe Calzaghe (2007)

18=Dame Kelly Holmes (2004)

18=Lord Sebastian Coe (1979)

18=John Surtees (1959)

