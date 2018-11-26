The sporting weekend in pictures

The sporting weekend saw Chelsea lose their first league game of the season while there were wins for all the home nations in the final autumn internationals.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a pictorial look at those and the rest of the weekend’s notable fixtures.

Manchester City stayed two points clear at the top of the Premier League after winning 4-0 at West Ham. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold scored Liverpool’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Watford that maintains their unbeaten start in the league. (Chris Radburn/PA)

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham as Chelsea lost in the league for the first time this season. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Claudio Ranieri won his first game as Fulham manager with a 3-2 home victory against Southampton. (Steven Paston/PA)

The Republic of Ireland named Mick McCarthy as their new manager. (Niall Carson/PA)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended the season by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Jos Buttler scored 64 in England’s second innings to edge them closer to wrapping up a series whitewash in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

England beat Australia 37-18 to win the Cook Cup at Twickenham. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Ian Robertson at Twickenham ahead of his final commentary for the BBC after 47 years. (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton was named World Rugby Player of the Year while his coach Joe Schmidt was named Coach of the Year and Ireland were crowned Team of the Year. (Paul Harding/PA)

Croatia beat France in Lille to win the Davis Cup for the second time. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters won the World Cup of Golf for Belgium in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)