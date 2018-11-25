Simone Inzaghi: Lazio missed an opportunity against AC Milan

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi felt his side deserved all three points after Joaquin Correa’s stoppage-time equaliser had clinched them a 1-1 home draw against AC Milan.

Argentinian midfielder Correa fired home in the fourth minute of time added on after Milan had threatened to snatch victory at the Olympic Stadium through Franck Kessie’s second-half strike.

“This evening Lazio could have won, we missed an opportunity,” Inzaghi told Lazio’s official website.

“The team believed in it to the end, but I’m disappointed and regret the lack of success.

“The victory would have been important for our fans and also for the classification, but now we will prepare for the Europa League match on Thursday with Apollon Limassol.”

Milan were indebted to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who thwarted Lazio with a string of fine saves, particularly from Wallace’s goalbound header in the 71st minute.

“Milan defended very well and Donnarumma was very good with the header from Wallace. We saw a good Lazio, we deserved to win,” Inzaghe said.

The Biancoceleste boss added he was unaware he had been sent from the dugout by referee Luca Banti late in the second period.

“I left the technical area and I did not realise I was sent off,” he said. “I was a little nervous because the team was losing a game undeservedly.”

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso was the happier of the two managers, especially given the number of defenders he has lost to injury.

“We prepared well for this game and it was a good display,” Gattuso told Milan’s official website.

“Lazio were dangerous in the early stages, in the second half we conceded less and the game could have gone either way.

“We struggled because Lazio are a very physical team and can trouble you in every moment of the game.

“We have almost all of our defensive line out injured, but this cannot be an excuse. Injuries aside, I can only say well done to the boys.”