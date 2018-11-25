Advertising
Golden State Warriors make it back-to-back wins against Sacramento Kings
There were also wins for the Bucks, Cavs and Wizards.
Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors won their second game on the bounce thanks to a last-gasp Klay Thompson lay-up.
The Warriors had lost four-in-a-row but had a win against the Portland Trail Blazers to break the run on Friday night.
And Thompson sealed a 117-116 win against the Sacramento Kings as Thompson put away his own miss with five seconds left on the clock as part of a 31-point night, while Kevin Durant had 44.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129.
The Bucks trailed 106-95 with 11 minutes left on the clock, but the Greek put Milwaukee ahead with a pair of free throws with less than three minutes remaining.
Last season’s MVP James Harden scored 40 points, but it was not enough as the Houston Rockets went down to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-108.
The Washington Wizards beat an Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans 124-114, with Otto Porter Junior scoring 29 points.
Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 111-96, the Denver Nuggets saw off the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-98 and the Dallas Mavericks were victorious over the Boston Celtics 113-104.
