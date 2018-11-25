Golden State Warriors make it back-to-back wins against Sacramento Kings

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors won their second game on the bounce thanks to a last-gasp Klay Thompson lay-up.

The Warriors had lost four-in-a-row but had a win against the Portland Trail Blazers to break the run on Friday night.

And Thompson sealed a 117-116 win against the Sacramento Kings as Thompson put away his own miss with five seconds left on the clock as part of a 31-point night, while Kevin Durant had 44.

Kevin Durant goes off for a season-high 44 PTS (17 in the 4th), along with 13 REB, 7 AST, guiding the @warriors past SAC at home!#DubNation 117#SacramentoProud 116 Klay Thompson: 31 PTS, 5 3PMDamian Jones: 13 PTS, 6 REBMarvin Bagley III: 20 PTS, 17 REB pic.twitter.com/rBfv429qip — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129.

The Bucks trailed 106-95 with 11 minutes left on the clock, but the Greek put Milwaukee ahead with a pair of free throws with less than three minutes remaining.

The best from the Greek Freak in the WIN: 34 PTS | 18 REB | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/p5g4LxEew4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 25, 2018

Last season’s MVP James Harden scored 40 points, but it was not enough as the Houston Rockets went down to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-108.

Advertising

The Washington Wizards beat an Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans 124-114, with Otto Porter Junior scoring 29 points.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 111-96, the Denver Nuggets saw off the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-98 and the Dallas Mavericks were victorious over the Boston Celtics 113-104.