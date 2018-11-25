Menu

Advertising

Former Swansea defender Kevin Austin dies at age of 45

UK & international sports | Published:

Austin made 150 appearances for the Swans between 2004 and 2008.

Kevin Austin

Swansea have expressed their sadness at the death of former defender Kevin Austin at the age of 45.

Austin, who made 150 appearances for the Swans between 2004 and 2008, died on Friday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

During his time with the club, Austin won promotion from League Two in 2005 and was a part of Roberto Martinez’s League One-winning squad in 2008.

Swansea said in a statement: “Everyone at Swansea City is desperately saddened to hear of the passing of former defender Kevin Austin.

“The Swans have been in touch with Kevin’s family, who wished to convey that the club always had a special place in his heart.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News