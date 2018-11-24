Ajax keep up pace with Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven

Ajax kept up the pressure on leaders PSV Eindhoven as they beat bottom of the table NAC Breda 3-0 to achieve their 10th clean sheet of the season.

The first goal came from an own goal by NAC defender Jethro Mashart before second-half substitutes Zakaria Labyad and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar added their names to the score sheet.

Ajax’s fifth win in a row leaves them in second place, five points behind leaders PSV.

PSV kept their position at the top of the league after beating a 10-man Heerenveen 3-0 at the Philips Stadium.

Hirving Lozano struck twice, in the 11th and 66th minute either side of a goal from Luuk De Jong.

ADO Den Haag came from behind twice to beat PEC Zwolle 3-2 with two goals from Abdenasser El Khayati.

Zwolle’s Thomas Lam opened the scoring in the 7th minute, before El Khayati scored from the spot to draw level.

Clint Leemans then re-took the lead for home side Zwolle, before El Khayati found a second equaliser and Nick Kuipers scored the winner.

Fortuna Sittard comfortably beat Heracles 3-0 Fortuna Sittard Stadium after being without a win in their previous two games.

Mark Diemers converted a penalty in the 17th minute before goals from Finn Stokkers and Ahmed El Messaoudi made the score 3-0.