Tottenham face Chelsea in the pick of the Premier League action

Tottenham host Chelsea in the London derby on Saturday with just a point separating the two sides.

Chelsea are one of three undefeated teams in the Premier League this season while Spurs have one more win to their name than Maurizio Sarri’s outfit.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five memorable matches between the two clubs.

Tottenham 5 Chelsea 3, Premier League, January 2015

(Nick Potts/PA)

A Harry Kane brace inspired a Tottenham performance which saw Chelsea drop points in their title race against Manchester City.

Diego Costa opened the scoring for the Blues, before Kane scored twice and won a penalty which was put away by Andros Townsend, with Danny Rose and Nacer Chadli also adding their names to the scoresheet.

Eden Hazard and John Terry found the net for Chelsea, although the latter came in the 85th minute which proved too late for a comeback from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Advertising

Tottenham 4 Chelsea 4, Premier League, March 2009

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

A late goal from Robbie Keane ensured the points were shared in a thrilling game at White Hart Lane.

Goals from Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Joe Cole put the visitors 3-1 ahead before a header from Dimitar Berbatov and a strike from Tom Huddlestone put Spurs level.

Advertising

Cole scored his second with 10 minutes to go before Keane curled the ball into the net in the 88th minute.

Chelsea 3 Tottenham 3, FA Cup quarter-final, March 2007

(Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Chelsea came back from two goals behind to secure a replay in the FA Cup quarter-final.

A Frank Lampard equaliser cancelled out Berbatov’s opener before a Michael Essien own goal and a Hossam Ghaly shot put Spurs ahead.

Lampard got his second of the game to start the Chelsea comeback before Salomon Kalou scored a late equaliser to ensure a replay.

Chelsea 4 Tottenham 2, Premier League, September 2003

(Nick Potts/PA)

An Adrian Mutu double helped Chelsea come from behind twice to give the home side a deserved victory.

Goals from Lampard and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink came in between Mutu’s brace before a double from Spurs’ Frederic Kanoute gave the visitors hope going into the last few minutes.

The win for manager Claudio Ranieri showed the ambition of new owner Roman Abramovich in a match that proved to be one of the last for Tottenham boss Glenn Hoddle, who was sacked later that month.

Tottenham 1 Chelsea 6, Premier League, December 1997

(Neil Munns/PA)

A Tore Andre Flo hat-trick gave Ruud Gullit’s Chelsea their biggest ever win over Tottenham and extended their unbeaten record against the north London side to 17.

The teams were level at half-time with goals from Flo and Ramon Vega before Roberto Di Matteo reclaimed the lead for Chelsea.

Dan Petrescu and Mark Nicholls also added their names to the scoresheet as Flo completed his trio in the 90th minute.