Thierry Henry hoping to steer Monaco out of ‘delicate situation’

Thierry Henry acknowledges Monaco are in a “delicate situation” ahead of the Ligue 1 match at fellow strugglers Caen.

Almost six weeks after taking charge of the Principality club, Henry is still seeking his first win.

Monaco are second bottom in the table, five points adrift of Saturday’s opponents – who currently occupy the final position of safety.

There are some timely returns for the match at Stade Michel d’Ornano but Henry is not blaming absentees for their predicament.

He told a press conference: “We have had fewer players in recent days because of the international break – but we did what we had to do with the players present.

“We are in a delicate situation, everyone is aware. It is not because we have injured players that we must seek excuses…I assume all responsibility.”

Youri Tielemans is available for the match after suspension, while fellow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin also returns.

Winger Moussa Sylla and forward Willem Geubbels have also given Henry a boost by being available for the trip north.

Caen lost their unbeaten home record to Rennes two weeks ago – but responded with a battling point at Bordeaux.

Coach Fabien Mercadal says the six matches before the winter break could prove decisive as he seeks to pull the Normandy club away from trouble.

Mercadal told a press conference: “This match is the most important for several weeks, it can put us in a good zone for the month of December.

“But the games which come before the break will be revealing, we will have a clear vision of the team and we are looking for players to be ready for this important period.”

Caen were not overawed by top-four sides Lyon and Montpellier earlier this season and Mercadal is hoping they can replicate the performances which earned his team a 2-2 draw in each game.

He added: “We have to be able to repeat what we did against Lyon and Montpellier on Saturday night.

“We also had a good result against Bordeaux last time out – and we need to back this up.”