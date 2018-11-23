Jonny Bairstow the latest to try his hand at number three for England

It is almost five years since Jonathan Trott last played for England as a number three batsman.

In that time England have failed to find a permanent solution at first-wicket down but Jonny Bairstow may have ended the search after a classy century against Sri Lanka.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at those who have tried in the position before the Yorkshireman, who was given the opportunity after losing the wicketkeeping gloves to Ben Foakes.

Joe Root (23 matches, average 40.47)

England captain Joe Root felt he was better suited to batting at four (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The England captain is viewed by many as the most obvious solution and has occasionally performed well in the role during three separate stints, most notably scoring 254 against Pakistan in 2016. Yet he has gone on record with his preference for number four, particularly while leading the side, and sees his future there.

Ian Bell (seven matches, average 31.10)

The veteran batsman had several shots at nailing down the job over the years, including his final few games as an England player. By the time he struggled through against Pakistan in United Arab Emirates in 2015, the selectors were ready to move on.

Gary Ballance (16 matches, average 46.44)

Gary Ballance had the best average of those tried at three (David Davies/PA)

The best average of the bunch and the most promising start – a debut ton against Sri Lanka. There were three more of those, two at home versus India and one in the West Indies, before technical issues began to rear their head and saw him dropped in the 2015 Ashes. A brief second chance came to nothing.

Nick Compton (seven matches, average 25.18)

Axed from his previous opening role, Compton fought for a shot at three and won a place on the tour of his native South Africa in 2015. Innings of 85 and 49 in a low-scoring win at Durban earned him man-of-the-match honours but Trevor Bayliss’ subsequent comments about wanting more aggressive batsmen seemed to mess with his equilibrium and he faltered quickly thereafter.

Tom Westley (five matches, average 24.12)

A poor series against the West Indies denied Tom Westley an Ashes trip (Nigel French/PA)

To the delight of his admirers on the county scene, the Essex man earned the opportunity he had long craved and began with a pleasing half-century against South Africa. His form nosedived sharply though, and a lean series against a modest West Indies cost him a dream Ashes trip last winter.

James Vince (six matches, 30.54)

He may wonder forever what might have been had he not been run out for 83 in the first Test of the 2017/18 Ashes at the Gabba. A century might have been his calling card at the highest level but instead his returns began diminishing amid a frustratingly-familiar sequence of dismissals.

Moeen Ali (four matches, average 14.50)

Moeen Ali flattered to deceive at first drop (John Walton/PA)

England’s all-purpose sticking plaster was called on to plug yet another gap when Root dropped down the order at the back end of the summer. He appears a better, and happier, fit in the middle order and his double failure in Galle ensured a swift return there.

Ben Stokes (one inning, average 19)

England vice-captain Jos Buttler hinted he could be next in line to take the role but Stokes’ technique was deemed up to scratch against Sri Lanka at Kandy. He was given just the one innings, though – squared up by Dilruwan Perera and trapped lbw for 19 – as the tourists sent in nightwatchman Jack Leach to open second time around, with Keaton Jennings moving down to three.