Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints make it 10 in a row with Thanksgiving win

UK & international sports | Published:

The Saints are now tied for the league’s best record.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped his side to victory

Drew Brees threw four touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints won their 10th game in a row with a 31-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving.

Brees completed 15 of his 22 passing attempts for 171 yards as the Saints improved to 10-1, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFL.

New Orleans scored two touchdowns in the first half – including a 28-yard catch from wide receiver Tommylee Lewis – to go into the break with a commanding 17-3 lead.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for two touchdowns in the second half as he completed 35 of 47 passing attempts for 377 yards, but a third straight defeat delivers another blow in their battle for a play-off spot.

Amari Cooper had a 90-yard touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins 31-23 to share the lead at the top of the NFC East.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was on his own nine-yard line when he found Cooper, who broke a tackle and took the ball to the endzone late in the third.

Earlier in the game, Ezekiel Elliott got the opening touchdown of the game on a 16-yard rush and celebrated by putting 21 dollars into a donation bucket for the Salvation Army.

Back-up quarterback Chase Daniel led the Chicago Bears to a 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Making only his third start in a nine-year NFL career, Daniel threw for two touchdowns and 230 yards as the Bears took a firm grip on the NFC North.

But it was the Bears defence that secured victory when Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was picked off by Eddie Jackson, who returned it 41-yards for the winning touchdown with six minutes left to play.

