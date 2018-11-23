5 talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

Claudio Ranieri makes his Premier League return on Saturday when he takes charge of his first match as Fulham manager against Southampton.

Bottom club Fulham are bidding for their first win in 10 Premier League games, while Tottenham’s clash with London rivals Chelsea at Wembley is another stand-out fixture.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the Premier League’s main talking points ahead of matchday 13.

Can ‘Tinkerman’ inspire Fulham?

Ranieri defied odds of 5,000-1 to guide former club Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 and he must work his magic again in order to keep Fulham in the top flight this season. Their solitary league win was against Burnley back in August and all eyes will be on Craven Cottage on Saturday to see if the ‘Tinkerman’ can inspire his new club – who appointed him earlier this month after sacking Slavisa Jokanovic – to a much-needed win.

Blues’ unbeaten run on the line

Tottenham can leapfrog London rivals Chelsea into third place with victory in front of a bumper Wembley crowd in the evening kick-off on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won their last four league and cup games, while Maurizio Sarri is unbeaten in all competition bar the Community Shield since replacing Antonio Conte in July. With both sides starting the season so well, something may have to give.

Hammers batten down the hatches

The London Stadium is a happy hunting ground for champions Manchester City, who have scored 13 goals in their previous three games there against West Ham. Pep Guardiola’s side have launched their Premier League title defence in imperious fashion – unbeaten in domestic competition and chasing an eighth-straight win. The Hammers will slide further towards the bottom three if they lose for a fourth time at home this season.

Wolves’ critics still howling

Wolves have the quality to thrive in the Premier League. In their previous match only a late equaliser denied them at Arsenal, but they will be hoping their fine start is not overshadowed by continued speculation over their relationship with agent Jorge Mendes. Sunday’s opponents Huddersfield, second from bottom and desperate for points, are unbeaten in two and ready to pounce if Nuno Espirito Santos’ side are distracted.

Reds ready for ‘proper’ challenge

Liverpool let two points slip in a six-goal thriller at Vicarage Road last season and victory against Watford on Saturday will probably be required this time round if they are to keep pace with Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp has described Watford as “a proper package”. The Hornets have never gathered 20 points after 12 games in a top-flight season before and – with manager Javier Gracia poised to sign his new contract – an upset and a sixth win of the season would do nicely.