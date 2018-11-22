We are working hard on new Eriksen deal – Spurs boss Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club is working hard to get Christian Eriksen to commit his future to the club.

Eriksen, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid, still has 18 months to run on his current deal, but Spurs are keen to make him their latest star to sign a new bumper deal.

Pochettino himself, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks have all signed new contracts in the last few months as Tottenham’s incredible knack of keeping their key players continues.

The Denmark international certainly fits into that category and Pochettino would like to see a deal done.

“He knows, we know what we are doing and we are working hard,” he said. “The club is working, trying to take the best decision, Christian is going to take the best decision.

“I am not worried. In football I am never worried, but I prefer he is going to sign the new contract and stay a long time at Tottenham. That would be fantastic.”

Eriksen, 23, arrived from Ajax in 2013 for just £11million and that has proved a snip as he has been one of the top creative forces in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen started both games for Denmark in the recent international break (David Davies/PA)

Asked whether – at that price – he has to be considered one of the best Premier League buys Pochettino responded: “I don’t know. It’s difficult to judge in this way. Five years ago, £11m means £100m today, with Brexit and all that effect on the political situation in Europe. I don’t know.

“In this transfer market five years ago, Eriksen was £11m, so I don’t know what another player costs! It’s true Christian is a very good player and when he was signed he was a prospect, a very good player at Ajax but still young and Tottenham provided a very good platform to develop his quality.

“Eriksen and Tottenham, and Tottenham and Eriksen was a very good mix. Good for Tottenham, good for Christian Eriksen. That’s why I hope Christian continues to develop his career his with Tottenham.”

Eriksen has not been at his best this season and he has struggled post World Cup with an abdominal injury.

He has not started a league game for Spurs since September, but he started twice for Denmark in the recent international break and could be ready for a berth in the starting XI when Chelsea visit Wembley on Saturday night.

Jan Vertonghen might also be involved as he is back in full training following a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the last nine games.

“There’s still one day more but it’s very good news that he’s involved again with the group,” Pochettino added. “In the last two weeks he was training very well and now we wait to wait until Friday and decide if we believe he can be involved for Saturday.

“I think it’s important to have all the players fit. Jan is such an important player for us.”

Davinson Sanchez (hamstring), Kieran Trippier (groin) and Mousa Dembele (ankle) will occupy the treatment room a little longer, though Danny Rose (groin) is also on the comeback trail and could be fit for next week’s Champions League tie with Inter Milan.