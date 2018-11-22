Kubica reveals inner belief after completing improbable F1 return

Robert Kubica has revealed he was the only person who did not give up hope of completing his remarkable return to Formula One, eight years after a rally crash which nearly killed him.

The 33-year-old Pole was confirmed as a Williams driver for next season in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the scene of his last grand prix back in 2010, to finalise a sporting comeback of epic magnitude.

His five-season F1 career, which yielded one victory and 12 podiums to rank him among the finest drivers on the grid, was brought to a terrifying halt following a rally accident in northern Italy.

Kubica was competing in an extra-curricular event on the eve of the 2011 F1 season, but lost control and crashed into a roadside barrier, the force of the devastating impact cutting through the middle of his car.

He was airlifted to hospital and assisted with an oxygen mask, as surgeons battled to save his right arm which had been partially severed, the scars of which are still evident today.

Indeed, Kubica completed his 30-minute presentation to the media on the sun-drenched roof of the Williams’ motorhome, with the microphone firmly clutched in his opposing hand.

“It is a story that probably nobody would believe,” he said.

Kubica answers questions after his F1 return was confirmed in Abu Dhabi (Luca Bruno/AP)

“The only one who never gave up was me. We all knew that my return may not be achievable, but this shows that somehow nothing is impossible.

“I have a lot of experience in racing, competing in the sport for five years, and I know what it takes to be a top Formula One driver. I am not scared of it. It requires a lot of work, dedication, and I am ready.”

Kubica’s unprecedented journey back to F1 began when he returned to rallying before he took part in a series of tests for his former team Renault last year.

Kubica then drove for Williams at last year’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi, but the British team opted to take on the Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin ahead of him. Kubica however, signed to the team as a reserve driver, and has been an ever-present at the races this year.

He now replaces Sirotkin and will bring much-needed experience to a team rooted to the foot of the constructors’ championship after arguably the worst season in their history.

On the other side of the excitement of Robert Kubica's racing return, there's a man losing his seat at Williams. Sergey Sirotkin reflects on "a very long and tough" 2018 campaign >> https://t.co/RbKKp2TQUY pic.twitter.com/anJlfrDgVO — Formula 1 (@F1) November 22, 2018

Kubica, who will be the second-oldest driver on the grid next year behind Kimi Raikkonen, 39, is also believed to bring substantial financial muscle to Williams, understood to be in the region of £9million, via major Polish oil refiner, PKN Orlon. He will be paired with British rookie George Russell next season.

“Next year is a new start for us,” deputy team principal Claire Williams said.

“I have spent a lot of time with Robert over the course of this year, and I’ve really enjoyed his company. We need his fighting spirit in this team, and I think Robert is going to be a really great addition in 2019 and beyond.”

Five-time champion Lewis Hamilton, one month younger than Kubica, lauded his imminent return.

“He was always one of the most talented drivers that I have had the pleasure of racing,” the Mercedes star said.

“He’s had a really difficult time, and it’s just great to see that he’s got the opportunity back. I hope he works hard on his strength and getting his mind back into gear like he was in the past. I think it’s exciting for the sport to see him back in action.”