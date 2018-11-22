Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho has drawn up his January wish list and the Portuguese wants to bring in Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid or Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, the Daily Mirror reports. The club would also look at Gary Cahill from Chelsea if neither of the deals come off, the paper adds.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are set to spar off for the signature of Inter defender Milan Skriniar, reports the Sun. The Slovakian comes with a price tag of £70m, the paper says.

Chris Smalling is to be offered a new deal as Manchester United hope to keep him at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail. Everton are said to be interested in signing the centre back whose current deal runs out in the summer.

Two Liverpool players could be heading to Turkey in January with Divock Origi fancied by Galatasaray and Joel Matip subject of interest from Fenerbahce, the Liverpool Echo says.

First day back ⚽️ Melwood? pic.twitter.com/C1bKnYeFLN — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) July 2, 2018

Another potential departure from Anfield is Nathaniel Clyne. Cardiff are interested in bringing in the full back on loan, Wales Online says.

Social media round-up

Real Madrid step up interest in Man City starlet Brahim Diaz https://t.co/uq5wlZcYfy pic.twitter.com/wFYiCuIXzd — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 21, 2018

As they hope to sign Dutch star…@FCBarcelona knew they had their work cut out. Now, it is even more difficult. ?https://t.co/tTxrN2QT4N pic.twitter.com/sPTE3nHKZ4 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) November 22, 2018

Players to watch

Julian Weigl: Arsenal could be looking to bring the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to the Emirates, reports Sport Bild.

Charlie Adam: The former Scotland midfielder could be tempted by a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Rangers, Talksport says.

Finish! ?? Just like his golf, @Charlie26Adam can chip his way out of anywhere.#SCFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xkjk3TXZiu — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 11, 2018

Ousmane Dembele: Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the Barcelona man, with the LaLiga side keen on selling the unsettled forward, says Die Welt.