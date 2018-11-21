Menu

This Leicester defender scored a goal that has to be seen to be believed

UK & international sports | Published:

Yohan Benalouane may have just scored the goal of the year.

Yohan Benalouane

Leicester City’s Yohan Benalouane has laid claim to what could be the goal of the year after a remarkable acrobatic effort in training.

In a video posted on his Instagram, the Tunisian defender can be seen losing his balance before knocking the ball up to himself and converting a looping bicycle kick while prostrate on the floor.

The screamer sparked jubilant celebrations among his Foxes team-mates and follows a similarly stunning finish by Danny Ward in a recent session.

Benalouane, who was in Tunisia’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, has special reason to celebrate his incredible effort – the 31-year-old has never scored in a competitive match for Leicester since joining in 2015.

