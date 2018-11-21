They will give fans a lot of joy: Icardi and Dybala praised after debut goals

Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala will give Argentina fans a “lot of joy” after scoring their debut goals in a 2-0 victory over Mexico, coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Icardi found the net within the opening two minutes and made way for Dybala late in the second half.

The Juventus man capped a strong Argentina performance in Mendoza with a goal on 87 minutes.

#SelecciónMayor ? Roberto Pereyra: "El equipo hizo un gran esfuerzo, se plantó muy bien en la cancha y realizó lo que había trabajado durante la semana". pic.twitter.com/txwXCt2xQq — Selección Argentina ?? (@Argentina) November 21, 2018

Scaloni, quoted on the Argentina national team’s Twitter page, said: “We have to be happy because two players as important as Icardi and Dybala were unlocked.

“They are going to give the fans a lot of joy.

“We’re happy because everyone played, that was the goal. I think with the changes the team got looser.”

Icardi capped a box-to-box move, knocking down a long ball from keeper Geronimo Rulli to Erik Lamela, who returned the pass for Icardi to score.

He said: “The goal was something I needed.”

Argentina have had a resurgence of form since a disappointing second-round exit at this summer’s World Cup, winning four of their six games under interim coach Scaloni.

?? Ricardo Ferretti spoke in a press conference after tonight's preparation match. #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/vSVJcC8wkc — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) November 21, 2018

The side looked the livelier of the two in Mendoza, with Victor Guzman having the best chance for Mexico in the opening frame but firing a free kick over the bar.

The second half saw a raft of changes with Paulo Dybala wrapping up the victory six minutes after coming on for Icardi.

Giovanni Simeone sprinted down the wing and played the ball into Dybala who found the right corner on 87 minutes for his first international goal.

Mexico coach Ricardo Ferretii said: “The players need to keep on growing in order to become what we are expecting of them.”