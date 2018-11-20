Watch Dominic Solanke’s ‘swanky’ backheel chip for England U21s

Dominic Solanke has drawn plaudits after a glittering display for England Under-21s.

The 21-year-old Liverpool striker scored a brace as the Young Lions beat Denmark 5-1 in Esbjerg, with Solanke’s inventive backheel chip over Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen the pick of the goals.

"HOW ABOUT THAT!" Dominic Solanke chips the keeper with a back-heel… Simply glorious ? pic.twitter.com/s8B23f7jwF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2018

The remarkable finish drew plaudits from across football, with Solanke’s name trending on Twitter as fans reacted.

Broadcaster and former professional Gary Lineker said the goal was “swanky” in a cunning play on words.

Solanke has scored four goals in his past two Young Lion appearances, after another brace in England’s 2-1 victory over Italy in Ferrara last Thursday.

The chip was Solanke’s second of the evening after a well-placed header in the first half put England 2-0 up.

Advertising

WHAT. A. WEEK ? 3 goals in 2 games for Dominic Solanke ? ???????? pic.twitter.com/eX2IGtxQA8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2018

The other goalscorers in the match were Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who also netted a brace, and Leicester City’s Demarai Gray, while Marcus Ingvartsen of Genk scored for Denmark.

The win was England Under-21s’ 22nd game in a row without defeat.