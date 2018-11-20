Walker shines again as Hornets hit back to beat Boston

The Charlotte Hornets rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 117-112 as the in-form Kemba Walker poured in 43 points.

Walker, hot off a 60-point contribution against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, hit 14 from 25 field goals and helped Charlotte come back from 10 points down in the fourth.

The Hornets scored 11 unanswered points and Walker added 12 in the last six minutes to seal the win as Charlotte improved to 8-8 this season.

MVP! ?? MVP! ?? MVP! ?? IN KEMBA WALKER WE TRUST ?? pic.twitter.com/O9OqBgG6j5 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 20, 2018

Joel Embiid put up 33 points and 17 rebounds as the 76ers saw off the Phoenix Suns 119-114, with Ben Simmons adding 19 points for Philly who won their third game in a row.

Six New Orleans Pelicans reached double-figures in scoring to fire their side to a 140-126 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 29 points and Julius Randle had a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists from the bench as the Pels won their 10th of the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 13th defeat of the campaign, going down 113-102 to the Detroit Pistons, while the Atlanta Hawks fell to 3-14 after a 127-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

AD scores a game-high 29 PTS & J. Randle records his 6th career triple-double (21 PTS, 14 REBS, 10 ASTS).#DoItBig 140#GoSpursGo 126 NOP has won 6 of their last 7. pic.twitter.com/3DAAlPZI1v — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2018

Ricky Rubio scored a game-high 28 points but could not prevent the Utah Jazz from losing 121-94 to the Indiana Pacers, while the Dallas Mavericks lost for the first time in five games after going down 98-88 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 29-point haul helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Denver Nuggets 104-98 and the Sacramento Kings saw off the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-113.