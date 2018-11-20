Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window, with Villarreal’s Pablo Fornals top of Unai Emery’s wishlist, according to the Sun. The paper reports the Spain international, 22, has a £17.8m release clause in his contract.

Luka Jovic has lit up the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, but may be heading to the Premier League, reports the Daily Mirror. Liverpool are interested in the forward, along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich according to the paper.

A potential arrival at Old Trafford in the summer comes in the form of Gremio and Brazil forward Everton Soares, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old is open to the idea of heading to Manchester United, the paper adds.

Jose Mourinho’s side has also put an offer in for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly of around £80m, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Four Premier League clubs are interested in the signature of Nantes striker Emiliano Sala, according to the Daily Mail. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham and Everton are all in for the player, who is worth £25m according to the French club.

Advertising

Social media round-up

Transfer news: Elneny set to leave Arsenal as Leicester show interesthttps://t.co/qQWM017Ed9 pic.twitter.com/5bDxuRJBCE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 19, 2018

PSG are interested in signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United, who has fallen out of favour with José Mourinho. (Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/bS30yUDoZp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 19, 2018

Players to watch

Advertising

Paul Pogba: The Manchester United man is open to a return to Juventus, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Javier Hernandez: The West Ham striker is wanted by Besiktas, according to ESPN.

Gary Cahill: The Chelsea and England defender is wanted by AC Milan and the Italian club could make a move in January, according to Corriere dello Sport.