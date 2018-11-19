Mexico looking to respond in second game of Argentina double-header

Mexico interim boss Ricardo Ferretti has sent his best wishes to whoever takes the job full-time ahead of the friendly against Argentina in Mendoza.

Mexico have lost four of the five matches since Ferretti began his second stint as interim manager in August, with their latest setback a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on Friday.

El Tri went into the double-header against La Albiceleste having lost 4-1 to Uruguay, 1-0 to both the United States and Chile and beaten Costa Rica 3-2.

Ferretti, quoted on the team’s official Twitter page, said: “Whoever arrives as coach, I wish him the best.

“If it’s going to be good for him, the national team does well.

“The training of players, in clubs and national teams, is a long-term process. You have to be patient with the results.

“My internship will end calmly. I would have liked to obtain better results, but they are part of the process.”

Ferretti had said after the game in Cordoba that he would give an opportunity to other players in this fixture.

And he added on Monday: “We have to modify certain things to look for a better match tomorrow.

“Players should be given opportunities to actually see their ability.

“I hope that the young players who will participate tomorrow will play at their best, individually and collectively.”

Argentina – under interim management themselves, with Lionel Scaloni in charge – got goals late in each half in Cordoba, with Ramiro Funes Mori heading the opener and the advantage being doubled by a Isaac Brizuela own-goal.

They are still without Lionel Messi, who has not played for his country since the World Cup.

There is a clamour for him to return in time for next summer’s Copa America, and Scaloni said last week regarding Messi: “I estimate, wish and believe that he will return to the national team.”